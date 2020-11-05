Motsepe Foundation donates R8m to Soweto schools

Motsepe Foundation supports ICT programmes at 27 schools

The Motsepe Foundation has donated more than R8m towards information and communication technology (ICT) equipment in 27 schools across Soweto.



Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and minister of basic education Angie Motshekga attended the handover event which was held at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Rockville, Soweto. ..