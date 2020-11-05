Motsepe Foundation supports ICT programmes at 27 schools
Motsepe Foundation donates R8m to Soweto schools
The Motsepe Foundation has donated more than R8m towards information and communication technology (ICT) equipment in 27 schools across Soweto.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and minister of basic education Angie Motshekga attended the handover event which was held at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Rockville, Soweto. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.