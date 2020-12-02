Women's activism not just political, it is personal

Why I’m not participating in 16 Days of Activism this year

Two months ago, I received an invitation to address a seminar hosted by Women Unlimited, a non-governmental organisation in Mbabane in the Kingdom of Eswatini. The seminar is meant to be a platform for knowledge-sharing on sexual and reproductive health rights and gender-based violence (GBV), in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV. The international campaign runs annually from November 25.



I initially accepted the invitation but a few days ago, decided to excuse myself from the engagement. I subsequently excused myself from all engagements and have declined all invitations to address or participate in any related activities. This year, I am not participating in any activity related to GBV activism. It has taken me many months to be frank about the fact that I am emotionally and mentally exhausted of speaking, petitioning, protesting and even writing about GBV. I am tired...