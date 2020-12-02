Women's activism not just political, it is personal
Why I’m not participating in 16 Days of Activism this year
Two months ago, I received an invitation to address a seminar hosted by Women Unlimited, a non-governmental organisation in Mbabane in the Kingdom of Eswatini. The seminar is meant to be a platform for knowledge-sharing on sexual and reproductive health rights and gender-based violence (GBV), in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV. The international campaign runs annually from November 25.
I initially accepted the invitation but a few days ago, decided to excuse myself from the engagement. I subsequently excused myself from all engagements and have declined all invitations to address or participate in any related activities. This year, I am not participating in any activity related to GBV activism. It has taken me many months to be frank about the fact that I am emotionally and mentally exhausted of speaking, petitioning, protesting and even writing about GBV. I am tired...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.