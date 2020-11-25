We are doing a dismal job mirroring the type of society that would be safe for all who live in it
Good men don't get a day off while violence against women and children persists
On November 19, the world celebrated International Men’s Day. This day is to celebrate the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities, and it is used to bring awareness on the holistic wellbeing of men – with a special focus on men’s mental health.
Speaking on mental health is still a hard task for most of society. It is particularly hard for men to speak out because of the stringent prescripts that come with patriarchy. You cannot come across as a “weakling” by crying or showing vulnerability. Because of this, a lot of men do not have a healthy outlet for many of the challenges they face...
