New reality show gives insight into sangomas' lives

A new reality TV show about the lifestyles of modern diviners (sangomas) has gotten the public talking before its nationwide premier tonight at 8pm.

Izangoma Zodumo premiered to an exclusive viewership of DStv on Saturday, and tonight it will make its debut on Mzansi Magic. The show features diviners Prudence Magagula, 24, who is also a professional nurse and Makgotso Makopo, 34, an owner of a stylish boutique in Johannesburg.

One of the highlights of the first episodes was when Makopo mentioned that she had powers “to bewitch others” and it got mixed reaction, with people saying she was casting a bad light on the calling itself. Makopo, who is known as Gogo Maweni by her calling, said based on the public comments she realised that she was misunderstood.

“They misunderstood me because “can” and "do” are two different things. What I meant is that if a client has experienced a lot and wants to retaliate I can assist him or her. There is no way that you can know how to heal an ailment without knowing how it was concocted,” Makopo explained.

“When you go for a training to be a sangoma, you are taught a lot of things and how they work. It is like going to school learning different subjects. When I went for my training I started with ukugedla or ubunyanga (traditional healing). Healers' strongest characteristics (are cleansing, perform a process to protect and revenge).”