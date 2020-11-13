MEC launches probe as child dies at a Mpumalanga clinic
Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini has launched an investigation after a three-year-old child died after staff refused to attend to him at M'Afrika Clinic in Barbeton.
He died while his mother waited more than three hours for an ambulance at the facility...
