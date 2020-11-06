Will my son ever go? I'd rather cocoon him than wonder if he'll ever come back home

Fantasy of living la vida loca in dirty 30s fading fast

To be honest, I had not actually realised just how permanent the responsibility of parenting is when it all started. I was a few months shy of 22.



I always thought argh, he will be 18 soon and moving into some or the other university residence and I can enjoy the last few years of my 30s and begin a new life at 40!..