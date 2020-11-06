Columnists

Will my son ever go? I'd rather cocoon him than wonder if he'll ever come back home

Fantasy of living la vida loca in dirty 30s fading fast

06 November 2020 - 11:20
Kwanele Ndlovu Singles Lane

To be honest, I had not actually realised just how permanent the responsibility of parenting is when it all started. I was a few months shy of 22.

I always thought argh, he will be 18 soon and moving into some or the other university residence and I can enjoy the last few years of my 30s and begin a new life at 40!..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X