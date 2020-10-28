Failed coalitions leave lingering hangover

If there is one thing South Africans have learnt in the past four years it is that coalition governments do not work, at least not with the current crop of leaders.



In 2016 our country saw unprecedented change in the democratic political landscape as the ANC lost control of a number of metros – in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay – that went on to be governed by the DA in coalition with other smaller parties...