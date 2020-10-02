Al Ahly job gives Pitso chance for a better challenge

Despite enduring a challenging time in his last few months as Mamelodi Sundowns coach and once again emerging victorious, it was about time Pitso Mosimane explored a different chapter in his career.



His resignation to take up the Al Ahly post obviously came as a shock given that only four months ago he agreed to a new deal. But perhaps there was no other way of bowing out, with the treble he won this year ensuring his accomplishments will remain unmatched for a long, long time. As the saying goes, it’s better to quit while on top...