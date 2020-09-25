Celebrating our heritage shouldn’t be a one-day song and dance shindig

As you read this, I know you are recovering from the debauchery that was part of Heritage Day celebrations yesterday. I know because I am not immune to the fever that engulfs the country on September 24 every year.



This time around we had an even bigger reason to celebrate: after months of travailing under strict lockdown restrictions, we are now under a milder level of Covid lockdown. We now can partake of libations that lubricate familial and communal interactions. We have every reason to get down to Jerusalema!..