Rogue cop lucky not to get longer sentence for armed robbery: court

A policeman who was on duty when he robbed a man in 2014 is lucky to have only been given a 12-year sentence for armed robbery.

This is the view of a Western Cape High Court judge on Monday, when he dismissed an appeal by Jaco Lottering against his conviction for armed robbery and a sentence of a dozen years in jail.

The prescribed minimum sentence for armed robbery is 15 years. However, the regional magistrate who sentenced Lottering found there were substantial and compelling circumstances permitting a deviation from this prescribed sentence.

Lottering was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On appeal, judge Ashley Binns-Ward said Lottering could count himself fortunate that the trial court found good reason to depart from the prescribed sentence.