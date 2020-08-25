WATCH | Pioneering the virtual transformation of Africa’s largest arts festival

The National Arts Festival in South Africa is arguably the biggest of its kind on the continent. Since the inaugural event in 1974, it has grown into a cultural staple.

This is where creativity is worshipped, passions are ignited, and dreams come to life. Monica Newton became CEO of the annual event in 2020, and was determined to make a meaningful contribution.

But the festival she imagined wasn’t meant to be. When the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the country, hosting the festival no longer seemed feasible. But Newton stood firm in the belief that the show must go on.

“We knew we couldn’t just cancel because of social distancing,” she says. “This festival is so important to the arts community.”

Spanning 11 days, the event packs thousands of performances in close to 100 venues, attracting over 200 000 attendees from across the globe.

