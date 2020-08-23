Man who told PE teacher he could multiply money gets 15 years for fraud

Malawian Bashir Lauw Kasenjera has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for defrauding a Motherwell teacher of R669,000 in a get rich quick scam.

The Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court handed down the sentence on Friday.

On August 5, Kasenjera was found guilty of fraud and corruption, and of contravening the Immigration Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Kasenjera had tricked Mlungisi Booi into resigning from his teaching post and cashing in his pension because his ancestors would multiply it.

“During June 2017, the 44-year-old teacher saw an advertisement in the newspaper where a 'Professor Anadkat' promised 'to work miracles with money'. The victim contacted the number placed in the advertisement, which resulted in Kasenjera visiting him at his house in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth,” said Ngcakani.