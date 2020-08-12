Government must stop treating murderous Zanu-PF with kid gloves

On Friday, I attended a picket outside the embassy of Zimbabwe in Pretoria. The picket, organised by the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter movement, was marred with some violence by the trigger-happy South African Police Service (SAPS) that threw stun grenades and shot at us with rubber bullets without any provocation.



No matter how often I witness the contempt with which the police treat foreign nationals in our country, I do not seem to get used to it. It was as heartbreaking on Friday as it is every year when I drive to Zimbabwe and bear witness to the brutality of immigration officials at Beit Bridge border post, who treat Zimbabweans trying to enter our country legally like criminals...