14 officials on carpet over shoddy Beitbridge border fence, says De Lille

De Lille said on Saturday: “I am mindful that many questions have been raised and that the public has been waiting for the release of the outcome of this investigation.

“Investigations of this nature have to be done thoroughly and due process has to be followed, which can become time-consuming.

“The public has a right to be updated on the progress in order to provide the necessary assurances that I am committed to clean governance and getting to the bottom of this matter.”

De Lille said she requested an investigation by the auditor-general on April 20, and five days later asked the public works anti-corruption unit to investigate as well, assisted by SIU members seconded to the department.

“Before the investigation formally commenced, I requested the department’s chief financial officer and deputy director-general for construction to place a moratorium on all further payments for this project, until further notice, to mitigate any further financial risk to the department,” she said.

She received the draft report of the internal investigation in June and sent it to the auditor-general and the SIU. Amendments were made in July as a result of the feedback received.

“The auditor-general noted the investigation report and advised that his office will conduct further audit procedures relating to matters arising from the report in the context of the annual regulatory audit of the department and will also follow up on the implementation of the recommendations of investigation,” said De Lille.