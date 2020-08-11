Editors' forum concerned at increase in arrests of journalists worldwide

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern that 2020 has become a dark year for media freedom worldwide because of the increase in the number of journalists jailed in various countries since the Covid-19 crisis.

Sanef said it joins the African Editors' Forum in condemning the new anti-media freedom regulations signed by Tanzanian president John Magufuli, which have eroded the gains made by the Tanzanian media over the past four decades.

Sanef said Tanzania has over the past few months shut down several media outlets and ordered the closure of newspapers critical of Magufuli's government.

Tanzania has also put in place repressive laws that restrict media freedom and threaten journalists' safety in the country, said Sanef.

These laws include the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, which requires anyone with a blog or a website to pay hefty licence fees.