Corruption virus infected ANC long ago, coronavirus epidemic just made it worse

This country finds itself suffocating under the figurative knee of ANC corruption and the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in addition to having to contend with the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The fact that the ANC is currently embroiled in allegations of plundering funds meant to alleviate the plight of the most vulnerable in our society during these trying times, shows that it is addicted to corruption...