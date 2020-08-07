Schalkwyk feels Bobby's absence will hurt Chiefs
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Gert Schalkwyk is of the view that the club's decision to suspend football manager Bobby Motaung could be detrimental to their title run-in.
Three days ago, Chiefs dropped a bombshell, announcing they'd suspended Bobby after the football manager appeared in a series of videos of him allegedly partying during the national lockdown last week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.