Soccer

Schalkwyk feels Bobby's absence will hurt Chiefs

07 August 2020 - 07:36
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Gert Schalkwyk is of the view that the club's decision to suspend football manager Bobby Motaung could be detrimental to their title run-in.

Three days ago, Chiefs dropped a bombshell, announcing they'd suspended Bobby after the football manager appeared in a series of videos of him allegedly partying during the national lockdown last week...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X