Journalism will triumph despite odds

Dear Reader

It is no secret that the media industry globally has suffered tremendous pressures, economic and otherwise in recent years.

The Covid-19 pandemic has for many publications, including those here in SA, been a point of no return.

Yet, despite this challenging landscape, we believe unequivocally that the craft of journalism is here to stay. It is an important pillar of our democracy and a crucial instrument to build an informed society.

This is why today we launch a campaign that serves as our commitment to continue to tell your story, authentically, with integrity and even greater zeal.

For almost 40 years, Sowetan has unapologetically reflected your life earnestly and in all its shades. We have told your story of trial and triumph.