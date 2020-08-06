Covid-19 laid bare the fault lines, let's build anew and better
The ongoing ravaging coronavirus has taken over not just the way we live and allocate personal expenses, but also, it has taken a toll on how we are governed. For the first time in recent history, the army was deployed into communities.
The 2020 national and provincial budgets turned redundant as early as they were prepared and financial resources are going into fighting an unknown enemy...
