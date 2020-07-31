South Africa

Parents of boy barred for wearing isiphandla demand apology

By Isaac Mahlangu - 31 July 2020 - 08:40

The family of a nine-year-old boy barred from a Christian school for wearing isiphandla (a traditional bracelet made of animal skin) is demanding that the school send their son for counselling and also develop plans to reintegrate him.

In a letter of demand by the family's lawyers, which Sowetan has seen, the parents are also demanding that disciplinary action be taken against those who barred their child from the school...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X