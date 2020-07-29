Mlangeni had 'good cause to be concerned about ANC': Thabo Mbeki

Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has thrown his weight behind a consultative conference to address the ills of the ruling party in honour of the late stalwart Andrew Mlangeni.

Mbeki paid a virtual tribute as Mlangeni was laid to rest in Soweto on Wednesday.

The former statesman did not mince his words when calling for an urgent renewal of the party built by Mlangeni and others.

“He was very concerned about this movement, the ANC. A movement that he and others built over many decades, and very concerned about what is happening in our country with regard to the revolution for which he sacrificed his life," he said.

"Indeed, he had very good cause to be concerned. I am sure all of us will recall one of the important messages that came out of the 54th national conference of the ANC where it said, for instance, that there is a loss of confidence in the ANC because of social distance, corruption, nepotism, arrogance, elitism, factionalism, manipulating organisational principles, abusing state power and putting self-interest above the people.