Cricket South Africa (CSA) may be accepting of the Black Lives Matter movement‚ but they also need to brace themselves for uncomfortable truths that may come their way.

In a series of tweets‚ former Proteas batsman and current Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince detailed how he suffered racial abuse as a player in Australia in 2005/06‚ and how South Africa’s rooted and cemented socio-economic inequalities continue to permeate in this country.

If there’s a sport that mirrors this accurately‚ it’s cricket.

The lush fields and ovals that often dot leafy suburbs across South Africa’s big metropoles and most former Model C schools are few and far between in the townships‚ if not non-existent.

Then there’s Lungi Ngidi‚ who plays his franchise cricket at a place that was once called Verwoedburg.