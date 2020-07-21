Eco-desks part of quality education in the classroom

As part of the Expanded Public Works Programme, members of Working for Water clear alien invasive plants that threaten our water security from millions of hectares of land annually to be used at the eco-furniture factories.

It is globally recognised as one of the most outstanding environmental conservation initiatives on the continent as well as its job creation efforts and the fight against poverty. Invasive alien species are plants, animals and microbes introduced into countries, that then out-compete indigenous species.

The eco-furniture programme has set up seven factories in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and Limpopo. School desks are the primary product produced.

These desks are delivered to rural schools, based on orders placed by the department of basic education. Since April 2014, more than 600,000 learners have been placed behind high-quality desks, most for the very first time.

Part of our commitment to Mandela Day saw us donate 250 eco-furniture school desks to the Ladybrand and Manyatseng primary schools in the Free State.

Besides school bags, school shoes and blankets, we also handed over disinfectant wipes, hand sanitiser, face masks and other safety equipment to ensure that learners who have returned to class are safe.

Our contribution to active citizenship included a visit to the Manyatseng Old Age Home in Ladybrand where we donated fleece blankets, hand sanitiser and hygiene packs along with water tanks and recycling bins for waste.

Both the school and the old-age home received gardening tools and seeds to plant vegetable gardens so they can produce food for themselves and their communities.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has affected our lives in a number of ways, it has become a tangible example of the importance of government working together with private sector and civil society to help those who are in distress.

Active citizenship is what we need to continue to inspire change in ourselves, in our community and our country.

*Sotyu is the deputy minister of environment, forestry & fisheries