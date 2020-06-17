Prepare for the business world: register for Unisa’s short learning programmes

Unisa’s Centre for Business Management (CBM), part of the College of Economic & Management Sciences, offers introductory, pragmatic non-degree tuition in commerce, business and management sciences to develop skills and knowledge in line with the needs of the economy and business community.

The centre offers short learning programmes (SLPs) that prepare learners for the business world in a quick and effective manner. These SLPs cover the areas of commerce, business and management, including finance, banking, insurance and marketing, among others.

The CBM takes on research on management sciences for the business world as well as community service.

In its endeavour to execute its goals, the centre accepts the fundamental philosophy that continuing management education is the responsibility of the university and the business community. It strives to execute its task in partnership with the staff of the departments of business management; finance, risk management and banking; marketing and retailing and human resources management, and the university as a whole.

Registration closing date: July 31 2020

For more information, e-mail cbm@unisa.ac.za and visit the Unisa website.

This article was paid for by Unisa.