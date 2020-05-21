Workers' mental health as vital as physical, economic welfare

The Directive on Occupational Health and Safety Measures in Workplaces was published in the Government Gazette on April 29 2020.

Although it mainly aims to provide guidelines to employers to protect the physical health and safety of workers and to prevent the spread of the virus, the mental well-being and health of workers should not be lost sight of - especially not in SA where one in six people suffer from some form of mental illness.

So, while the emphasis is on our physical and economic well-being, the current and future emotional well-being of employees should not be forgotten. Many employees are experiencing increased levels of anxiety and concern about the possibility of infection as well as current and future job losses.

In this uncommon time, mental illnesses such as anxiety, stress, loneliness, depression, frustration and self-harm can be more prevalent and can be exacerbated by Covid-19.

Although there are several self-care guidelines on emotional well-being, such mental illnesses may implicate the employer - on the one hand, the emotional illness can negatively impact the job ability of the employee (which can, in turn, lead to further problems such as potential dismissal due to incompetence), and on the other hand, the workplace or environment can contribute to the mental illness.