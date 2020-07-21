South Africa

Thulas Nxesi, 61, hospitalised with Covid-19

By SowetanLIVE - 21 July 2020 - 10:23
Thulas Nxesi, file image
Thulas Nxesi, file image
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Employment and labour minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi has been admitted to hospital due to Covid-19.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said on Tuesday the minister tested positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago and had been in self-quarantine at home.

“His admission to hospital on Monday night comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring.” 

Nxesi is the second member of the cabinet to be admitted to hospital after mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

“We wish both Minister Nxesi and Minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery,” said Williams.

-TimesLIVE

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi tests positive for Covid-19

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for the highly infectious Covid-19.
News
3 days ago

Mining minister Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital days after testing positive for the novel Covid-19.
News
19 hours ago

National Assembly chair Cedric Frolick tests positive for Covid-19

The National Assembly chairperson responsible for committees, oversight and ICT is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
News
7 hours ago

