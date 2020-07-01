Rapists and abusers roam streets freely while victims live with trauma every day

In conversation with my daughter, who I often speak to, to get insight into the experience of being a woman in our country - because who better to give me a level of understanding on being a woman, than a woman?

We were in conversation about various contexts she had found herself in that could possibly have led to her death or rape. At face value it seems extreme referring to one's possible rape or murder, but that is in fact how women feel in SA.

Often women say "being a woman in South Africa is an extreme sport" - when you look at the statistics, it is true. She reflected on some of the "tricky" circumstances that could've led to her being a statistic because of the simple fact that she is a woman.

One such event was when she was out at a jazz club. As the night continued, a man consistently made advances at her. Little did she know that this man is known to have sexually violated various women and gotten away with it.

The people surrounding her would occasionally pull this man away from her.

Now, the immediate response many people would expect me to have is to be thankful that there were people around her, who saw the man make advances at her and that other people who knew his history/ transgressions, did not stand by and watched things unfold and "hope for the best".

They were proactive and kept him away from her, to the extent that a male friend walked her home. This matter is far more complicated and has far more layers than simply showing gratitude to those people.

One might say it is unfair for a man to be isolated like a plague when they have not been tried by a court of law and had a case proven against them. However, knowing the justice system of our country, it is not a surprise to see someone who has violated women roam our streets.