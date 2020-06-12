Gender based violence activists want less talk, more action

Activists against gender- based violence have accused the government of paying lip service to the fight against the killing of women and children.

Mandisa Khanyile, director of Rise Up Against Gender Based Violence, said government has failed to implement some of the commitments made at the summit to tackle gender-based violence in 2018.

"It has been dismal. For me, you see a lot of lip service. We saw the launch of the campaign against gender-based violence taking place during the 16 Days of Activism."

She said that campaign was supposed to spawn a campaign similar to the fight against Aids. She said the government was yet to enact legislation for the establishment of the GBV councils and the GBV fund has not been set up.