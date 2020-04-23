MPs worry about bypassing parliament amid Covid-19 crisis

“The passing of legislation is a privilege of parliament, including these tax and money bills being presented here. It is exclusively the right of parliament to process them, but the president has already announced on the majority of things that are being presented here. We are just being asked to rubber stamp what has been announced,” Shivambu said. “Even amid a crisis, we have not dissolved parliament. Parliament should continue to play the constitutional role assigned to play.”

DA finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis also wanted to know how the tax measures could be implemented before the bills were passed by parliament, saying that this is an “extraordinary” situation.

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat agreed that some of the tax measures in the draft bills had already taken effect. “This does happen with many tax proposals. This is not a new practice.” He pointed out, for example, the changes in the income tax rates announced in the annual national budget and which took effect before parliament had approved them. The same applied to the hike in the VAT rate.

The risk of this procedure, Momoniat said, is that parliament still has the power to veto these changes after they have been implemented.

He noted that no-one knows how long the Covid-19 crisis will continue and it is necessary to make adjustments to tax measures as the situation develops.

Select committees chair Yunus Carrim referred to a previous legal opinion obtained that found there was no way round this retrospective legislative process, which happens in many other democracies. The system has been in operation since 1994, but has become more pronounced in the Covid-19 crisis as the scope of bills being implemented without the approval of parliament becoming wider.

However, Carrim insisted that parliament will not forgo its oversight role in this situation and will continue to seek public participation as far as possible.

Parliamentary legal adviser Frank Jenkins said the law and constitution allows for such a process to happen and is in line with international practice. “There is nothing unconstitutional about retrospective legislation unless it creates criminal offences.”