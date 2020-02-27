Air and sea search for nine people missing after boat capsizes off Cape Town

Nine people were believed to be missing after a boat capsized off Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard early on Thursday.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an air and search was under way between Oudekraal and Mouille Point for survivors from a rigid inflatable boat.

Lambinon said the vessel, which was partly sumberged, had been located and was being towed to Cape Town harbour.

Several people from the boat had reached shore and were receiving medical attention, he said, adding that there was confusion about exactly how many were still missing.

A Clifton resident said one man from the boat swam ashore on the beach and asked for assistance for 11 other men who had been thrown into the water.

NSRI crews from Hout Bay, Bakoven and Table Bay were involved in the search, which was taking place between two and three nautical miles offshore, and they were being assisted by helicopters from emergency medical service and the SA Air Force.

Earlier, Lambinon said the NSRI was working hard to decipher “very conflicting reports” about the incident.

“At the moment we're trying to get to the bottom of what is happening,” said Lambinon.

“There also appears to be a boat drifting about two miles off Green Point and we are trying to work out if that might have something to do with the reports we have received.”

This is a developing story.

-TimesLIVE