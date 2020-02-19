SA can do without CAF club finals
The two CAF interclub cup finals could be staged in our country after the South African Football Association (Safa) expressed interest in acquiring the rights to host the finals in May.
Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena revealed this week that the national football governing body was interested in hosting CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals.
The bidding process opened last week and federations have until tomorrow to submit their proposals.
Safa are hoping that the municipalities will show interest in hosting the matches and they have already passed on correspondence to some of the municipalities to see if they would be interested to play hosts.
However, we are wondering if Safa would be ready enough to put their bids together after CAF sent out communique about hosting process only last Tuesday.
We are also not sure if Safa has fully briefed government, whose guarantee CAF will require as part of the process to put in a bid.
Safa has also requested national associations to present their bidding files. Were they afforded ample time to do so?
Let's hope we are not doing things hastily for the sake of being seen to be always available to host CAF events.
Granted, we have the stadiums and other resources to host far major events than the Champions League and Confederation Cup finals, but we need to be fully ready to put on a good show.
As much as staging the double finals will benefit industries like tourism, we wonder if ordinary citizens from the hosting municipalities will see real benefits.
Safa and other stakeholders will also be required to pull out all the stops to lure South African fans to the stadiums, especially for the Confederation Cup final where we don't have a representative after Bidvest Wits were eliminated in the group stages by Guinean side Horoya.
So, we are hoping our sole representative in the Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns, will go all the way and lift the prized trophy for the second time. It will be nice for them to win it at home.
But again, we are cautioning Safa to put in their bid if they feel they are ready to play hosts. We don't want to be embarrassed.
