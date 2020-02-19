SA can do without CAF club finals

The two CAF interclub cup finals could be staged in our country after the South African Football Association (Safa) expressed interest in acquiring the rights to host the finals in May.

Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena revealed this week that the national football governing body was interested in hosting CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals.

The bidding process opened last week and federations have until tomorrow to submit their proposals.

Safa are hoping that the municipalities will show interest in hosting the matches and they have already passed on correspondence to some of the municipalities to see if they would be interested to play hosts.

However, we are wondering if Safa would be ready enough to put their bids together after CAF sent out communique about hosting process only last Tuesday.

We are also not sure if Safa has fully briefed government, whose guarantee CAF will require as part of the process to put in a bid.