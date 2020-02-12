Western Cape school takes strain with eight teachers for 407 Grade 9 pupils

Teachers are battling to cope with their workloads at Masibambane Secondary School in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

According to Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape department of education (WCED), the school has 1,758 pupils learners. There are 407 pupils in Grade 9, with eight educators.

The school has 39 classrooms, which can accommodate 1,500 learners. It also has mobile classrooms, science labs, a library and computer labs.

Hammond said about 5,000 pupils still needed to be placed in schools in the Western Cape.

School principal Rajan Naidoo said the high number of pupils forced him “to do the job of two principals”.