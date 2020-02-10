Sona: Cyril Ramaphosa's challenge is to turn things around

Annually, at the State of the Nation Address (Sona), elected representatives and public officials gather at parliament to be addressed by the president. Sona is not just an occasion for these leaders in the executive, legislature and judiciary, to show off their glitz and glam.

Sona is momentous. The president of the country, as the head of state and government, presents the vision and actionable framework for his government for the year. He reports on progress as well as the shortcomings, if he is honest, in addressing key priorities on the policy agenda.

This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the public at the height of an energy crisis, a stagnant economy, weak governance performance, collapsing local government sector and persistent social inequality.

The government's commitment and efforts to reduce poverty, and to dent unemployment, are not materialising.

The fiscal expenditure on social goods such as education, healthcare, and in providing a social net to vulnerable groups through the social grant system, has not improved prospects of upward social mobility.

As such the historical racialised patterns of income, and wealth distribution in SA, continue with very minimal shifts.