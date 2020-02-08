Unfair to expect Africa to shoulder burden of climate change alone, Ramaphosa tells AU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has bemoaned as unfair the expectation that African countries must carry the burden of climate change alone.

The president was speaking at the AU where he was appointed the chair of the climate change committee — he took over the position from Gabon.

“Already African countries are spending between 2-9% of their GDP in addressing extreme climate events that is already happening at an unprecedented and accelerated pace. It is both unfair and unsustainable to expect Africa to shoulder this burden alone,” he said.

Ramaphosa said developing countries need to be assisted in dealing with this challenge.