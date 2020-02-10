Mixed messages bad for SAA

We are not certain, but it could have been radio presenter Bruce Whitfield who joked last week: "South Africa does not have a policy certainty problem, our government consistently makes very bold policies and then changes them."

It would really be funny were this not a grave matter. As a newspaper, we are for dialogue and political debates, but if the country is to work, decisions must be taken and they must be binding.

Take for instance the controversy surrounding the future of South African Airways.

After years of dithering while the airline's financial crisis deepened to levels where its future seemed in doubt, President Cyril Ramaphosa's government took a painful but bold decision to put the airline under business rescue.

This meant an admission on the part of the SAA board and government, as the airline's shareholder, that they had failed to save the business and were now giving the business rescue team the mandate to do whatever possible to save the airline from going under.

There were those within the government and the ANC who were opposed to this, but were told by the president and senior party officials that there was no alternative.