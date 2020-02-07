WATCH: Ramaphosa unhappy after business rescue practitioners cut routes

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he did not agree with the decision to cancel several local and international SAA routes from the end of the month.

Ramaphosa was addressing the media before flying to Addis Ababa to take over the AU chair.

“The minister [of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan] is going to be making a statement this afternoon about the recent announcement about the business rescue practitioners. We are not in agreement with what the rescue practitioners have come up with ... that those domestic flights should be cancelled.