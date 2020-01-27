Mashaba's people-driven party will bring about change

In the field of writing, the term dialogue refers to a conversation between two or more people.

For example, theDialogues of Plato (the books Plato wrote in the form of dialogues with people, to see if they believed anything was illogical) opposed the rhetorics of sophism. The Greek philosopher also believed in "true justice", "equality" and shared a vision of an "ideal" state.

In the same breath, the People's Dialogue, which was founded by ex-Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba, is akin to Plato's "deductive reasoning".

In pursuit of empowering the voiceless, as he intends to launch his own political party sometime this year, Mashaba's interpersonal engagement with ordinary South Africans and foreigners alike has had a positive impact so far.

Hence his goal is to give back power to the people on the ground.

In the article published in City Press (Mashaba Confirms Launch of New Party, January 19, 2020) he was quoted as saying: "This party is a party that is going to be driven by civil society. We want the input of ordinary South Africans and not politicians to decide the future of their country."

This is exactly what should be taking place in a democratic state.

We all know that politicians cross the floor from time to time to become opposition members, or to form their own political parties so as to bring change.

Mashaba has applied the same principle, which should be commended because when the wellbeing of ordinary people is at stake or badly affected, there is a need for a new beginning.

The majority of our politicians are not looking beyond the independence of South Africa, but are there to stay where they are for political self-interest.