Half-hearted EFF apology inadequate

With the usual deluge of news, often sensational, that floods the headlines on all media platforms, an important story was almost swept out of sight.

The third biggest party in South African politics issued a one-sentence apology, which read: "In terms of the court order, we unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made against Mrs Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Mr Anton Harber."

The two are prominent media personalities in this country and had taken the EFF to court for defamation in 2018.

It was in the aftermath of the passing away of Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela when a video clip of a 2017 interview emerged in which she spoke about her treatment during apartheid and that Gqubule and Harber, through the now-defunct newspaper The Weekly Mail, "actually did the job for Stratcom".

The EFF released a statement saying that there were 40 journalists who worked for the apartheid government who were still active - among them Gqubule-Mbeki and Harber.

The duo sued the party.