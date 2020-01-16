Herman Mashaba out to retrieve Lily Mine trio

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has pledged money to help the families of three mineworkers who are still trapped at Lily Mine, outside Barberton in Mpumalanga.

He said he would foot the bill to force the government and Vantage Gold Fields to retrieve the three miners.

Pretty Nkambule, Solomon Nyarenda and Yvonne Mnisi disappeared on February 5 2016 when the mine collapsed while they were working in a lamp room container that was swallowed by the ground. The three safety officers were never found.

Their families have been camping outside the mine since April last year.

Mashaba, who was approached by family members of the miners, the community and former employees of the mine, said he would get top lawyers in the country to work on the case.

"I'm grateful and proud of these South Africans that are taking our democracy seriously. We really need such people who don't take things for granted. Listening to them has made me commit to get my family to get them the best lawyers in the country.

"We want them to force government and the mine to retrieve that container and also force the company [Vantage] to pay the employees any outstanding monies or compensations