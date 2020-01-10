Prominent business and political figures attend Richard Maponya's memorial service

The memorial service of the late business icon Richard Maponya has begun at the Rosebank Union Church in Sandton.

The service is being attended by high profile business and political fugures who came to remember the business man whom many said his was "a life well lived".

Among those in attendance is former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, former First Rand CEO Sizwe Nxasana and many other leaders in business.

Maponya died on Monday morning in hospital at the age of 99. His death came not long after Ramaphosa sent him a birthday message in December.

Born in Tlhabini, a village outside Lenyenye in Limpopo, Maponya married Marina, a qualified social worker and the cousin of former president Nelson Mandela, in the 1950s.