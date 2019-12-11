'Chiefs can go all the way'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane has given an inkling of why Amakhosi have emerged as favourites to win the league title this season.

Having been part of the last Chiefs squad to lift the league trophy in the 2014/15 season under Stuart Baxter, Letsholonyane has implied the current class has what it takes to be the league champions.

"They're doing well, winning games and getting points ... those are the things that make the team to win the league. They get maximum points even when things are not going well performance-wise," said Letsholonyane at the launch of KwaMahlobo Festive Games at Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands, Soweto, yesterday

Should Amakhosi maintain the top spot until the end, they will become the first team to walk away with the increased prize money as the champions now pocket R15m after the incentive was increased by R5m.