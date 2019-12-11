Soccer

'Chiefs can go all the way'

By Sihle Ndebele - 11 December 2019
Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Highlands is confident they will bounce back.
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane has given an inkling of why Amakhosi have emerged as favourites to win the league title this season.

Having been part of the last Chiefs squad to lift the league trophy in the 2014/15 season under Stuart Baxter, Letsholonyane has implied the current class has what it takes to be the league champions.

"They're doing well, winning games and getting points ... those are the things that make the team to win the league. They get maximum points even when things are not going well performance-wise," said Letsholonyane at the launch of KwaMahlobo Festive Games at Disoufeng Pub and Restaurant in Meadowlands, Soweto, yesterday

Should Amakhosi maintain the top spot until the end, they will become the first team to walk away with the increased prize money as the champions now pocket R15m after the incentive was increased by R5m.

Letsholonyane is currently on the books of fellow top-flight side Highlands Park and his dream is to see the Lions of the North, who are seventh on the log and 17 points behind Chiefs, topple the Soweto giants.

"Obviously I would like to see my team Highlands Park winning the league. Will that happen or not? We shall see," Yeye quipped.

The KwaMahlobo Festive Games, in their 23rd year, will be contested by 40 clubs from Soweto and surrounding areas. This grassroot tournament takes place at KwaMahlobo Sports Ground in Meadowlands from December 19, with the final scheduled for January 5.

"The level of KwaMahlobo Festive Games grows every year. I am hoping that this year's edition will be bigger than last year's. What makes me happy is that each and every year these games produce a player for PSL teams," said Letsholonyane, who's serving as one of the ambassadors of the KwaMahlobo games.

