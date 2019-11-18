Get Showmax for mobile and 10 hours of data for R99 a month with Vodacom

Vodacom and Showmax have launched a brand-new mobile-only deal. Sign up to Showmax with Vodacom and get 2GB of data every month for streaming Showmax on your smartphone or tablet for just R99 a month.

That’s enough to stream up to 10 hours on your phone or tablet using Showmax’s data-saving tools for mobile devices.

How much can I stream with 2GB?

With the Vodacom and Showmax mobile-only deal, stream up to 10 hours on the lowest-quality setting on your phone or tablet.

Go to settings > app preferences > bandwidth capping > low. This will give you up to 10 hours of streaming and the quality is ideal for small screens.

What is there to watch on Showmax?

Highlights this November include HBO’s hit new series His Dark Materials, Rick and Morty, What we do in the Shadows, Bumblebee (2018), Game Night (2018), Mayans M.C. and more.