Kamala Harris goes after Biden on race in U.S. presidential debate

She looked straight at Biden and challenged him to explain himself.

"I do not believe you are a racist. And I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," said Harris, 54, a U.S. senator from California.

"But I also believe - and it's personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."

Biden, who has faced heavy criticism for his recent comments saying he worked with segregationists decades ago to get things done in the U.S. Senate, defended his record on civil rights.

"It's a mischaracterization of my position across the board: I did not praise racists. That is not true," he said. "If we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights and whether I did or not, I'm happy to do that."

"Everything I have done in my career, I ran because of civil rights and continue to think we have to make fundamental changes and those civil rights, by the way, include not just African-Americans, but the LGBT community," he said.

GOING AFTER TRUMP

During the debate, the contenders frequently attacked Trump and sharply disagreed over the best way to boost access to healthcare insurance coverage.

One of the lesser-known candidates, U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, 38, also trained his sights on Biden, urging the 76-year-old to pass the torch to younger candidates.