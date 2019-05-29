Nobody has right to judge what a woman does with her body

The state of Alabama, in the US, is poised to ban abortion. I find this not only bizarre but extremely problematic.

Imagine a woman who has been raped and falls pregnant. What will happen to her should she not want to keep the pregnancy. What about her rights? What about her bodily integrity? It can't be fair not to allow her to terminate the pregnancy.

The pro-life enthusiasts argue that all life is sacrosanct. I have no qualms about it. What I have qualms with is not to allow a woman to decide on anything that relates to her body.

It is all very well to argue that life is sacrosanct when you are not the person carrying the pregnancy. I can say with certainty that women do not take the decision to terminate pregnancy, lightly or easily.

It must be an emotionally excruciating decision for a woman to take. We can't be frivolous about abortion and not locate it within the human rights argument.

If we do not support women's free will to decide what happens with their bodies, we are no different to those who continue to abuse, misuse, denigrate and oppress women.