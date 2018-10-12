WATCH | Trevor Noah weighs in on Kanye's visit to the White House
Ahead of his trip to Africa‚ Kanye West popped past the White House to meet with The Donald and launched into an almost ten-minute long rant about policy and alternative universes.
Ye even said that Donald Trump made him feel like Superman and his MAGA cap had given him power.
Trevor Noah and his team at The Daily Show were watching and tweeted their reactions as the meeting unfolded.
At the end of the meeting a dazed Trump could only stammer out: "I tell you what‚ that was pretty impressive folks."
Trevor deciphered the meeting on The Daily Show later in the night and joked about Trump wanting to kick Kanye out of the White House.
"You know‚ Trump's mouth was saying‚ 'That was impressive' but you could see he was thinking‚ 'Is it racist if I call the cops? Is it?'"
Trevor added that it was great to see "Kanye make Trump feel like Trump makes us feel every single day".
If you missed it‚ here is Kanye's full monologue below: