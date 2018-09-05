Comedian Trevor Noah has weighed in on the widespread outrage that has erupted around Nike's decision to use NFL player Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest ad campaigns‚ saying protestors were only hurting themselves.

Kaepernick dominated international Twitter trends list and dinner table discussions on Tuesday when Nike revealed that the sports star is the face of its 30th anniversary campaigns.

Kaepernick has got tongues wagging over the last two years by kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

While Nike's decision sparked fierce debate on social media‚ several videos of people destroying their Nike clothing in protest has gone viral.

Noah told viewers of The Daily Show on Tuesday he was surprised by the form of protest.