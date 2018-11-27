Former domestic worker becomes products manufacturer

Nonceba Sobai (30) went from being a domestic worker to a manufacturer.

Sobai said she registered her business, Sobag Trading, in 2009 after doing some research on what it takes to manufacture cleaning products.

“I was a maid and the household I worked in used cleaning products I had not seen before. I found out they were manufactured in Pietermaritzburg and got in touch with the factory. Soon I was buying and reselling some of their products.”

She did so well that she resigned and became her own boss. Her new supplier, based in East London – closer to where she lived, sold products she considered inferior and at inflated prices.

So this bold woman visited a nearby internet café and found out where she could be trained to make her own cleaning products.

After completing training course, she realised that the training provider had not been accredited and that she still lacked adequate skills to manufacture quality products.

Determined to do things properly, she found an accredited training provider which had chemical engineers as instructors. Once properly skilled, she encountered another hurdle – the raw materials, which were needed in large volumes, were very expensive.