Benny McCarthy apologises to Orlando Pirates for spoiling league chances
Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has apologised to Orlando Pirates for ruining their league chances after the two sides played to a 2-2 draw at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
But the former Bafana Bafana striker added insult to injury by picking Mamelodi Sundowns as the favourites to win the title.
Craig Martin scored late to deny Pirates maximum points.
Zukile Kewuti gave the Citizens a 1-0 lead in the first minute, before Bucs hit back through Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela.
This result means Pirates are just one point ahead of Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Sundowns take on Golden Arrows at Loftus Stadium tomorrow and a win for them in their backyard would leave them with a two-point lead heading into the last round of fixtures on Saturday.
McCarthy predicted: "Sundowns [will win the title]. Now they are going to be more dangerous because they have a lot of time to focus [on the league]."
The City mentor was referring to the fact that Sundowns are now out of the CAF Champions League after drawing
0-0 with Wydad Casablanca to lose 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.
"I think they've got a bigger squad - a lot of quality. With two games to go, I think [Sundowns coach] Pitso [Mosimane] knows what he has to do," he said.
McCarthy, meanwhile, also sent a heartfelt apology to the Bucs faithful after his team denied them a crucial three points. "I have to sincerely apologise to Orlando Pirates that today wasn't going to be the day they become champions on my watch.
"The games in hand mean nothing. Sundowns still got to play, so anything is possible. We did this to them [Pirates] and the next opposition for Sundowns is Golden Arrows ... It ain't no walk in the park, Arrows are no pushovers.
"It's not going to be an easy task for Sundowns, but they do have the upper hand now."