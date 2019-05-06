Benny McCarthy apologises to Orlando Pirates for spoiling league chances

McCarthy predicted: "Sundowns [will win the title]. Now they are going to be more dangerous because they have a lot of time to focus [on the league]."

The City mentor was referring to the fact that Sundowns are now out of the CAF Champions League after drawing

0-0 with Wydad Casablanca to lose 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

"I think they've got a bigger squad - a lot of quality. With two games to go, I think [Sundowns coach] Pitso [Mosimane] knows what he has to do," he said.

McCarthy, meanwhile, also sent a heartfelt apology to the Bucs faithful after his team denied them a crucial three points. "I have to sincerely apologise to Orlando Pirates that today wasn't going to be the day they become champions on my watch.

"The games in hand mean nothing. Sundowns still got to play, so anything is possible. We did this to them [Pirates] and the next opposition for Sundowns is Golden Arrows ... It ain't no walk in the park, Arrows are no pushovers.

"It's not going to be an easy task for Sundowns, but they do have the upper hand now."