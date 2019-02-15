SA's deadly past best left behind

The future may be uncertain, but the past is certainly unpredictable. Somebody once said.

For a young nation still trying to make sense of where it is going after decades of apartheid rule and centuries of colonial conquest, we are obsessed with the past.

Over the past two days, two very controversial issues have forced us to re-examine our past as two very prominent politicians made provocative and, some may say, dangerous statements.

The first was SA Communist Party first deputy general-secretary and alleged heir apparent, Solly Mapaila. The communist leader shocked the country when he suggested that the cruel isolation of Pan Africanist icon Robert Sobukwe on Robben Island was actually a form of preferential treatment for him as he did not have to endure the hardships experienced by the likes of Nelson Mandela in the main prisons. It was a ridiculous statement, one that sought to downplay the role of non-ANC revolutionaries in the Struggle.