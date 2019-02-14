Ramaphosa said he refused to sell out his comrades‚ even after the security branch had tried to get his father‚ who was a police officer at the time‚ to get him to agree to turn state witness against his fellow activists.

Lekota said‚ however‚ that he had seen the incriminating statement made by Ramaphosa at the time.

He said after the state had closed the case against him and the other activists‚ their lawyers had advised them to seek the statements made by their fellow detainees. It was then‚ he said‚ that it had come to light that Ramaphosa had given information to the police about them.

"That is when we got that statement of his when he said we put the communist idea in his head. But it laid the foundation for the charge. They got other people [to also] do that‚" said Lekota.

"The statement he made to the police constituted the foundation of the charge sheet that sent us to jail. Even if he didn't ultimately testify‚ but his statement was one of the key documents that put me behind bars‚" he added.

Lekota spent over eight years in jail.